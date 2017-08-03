Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Accidental Selfie Is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today

by: Isabel Jones
August 3, 2017 @ 4:00 PM

Kanye should know better than standing between Kim and her selfies.

Mrs. Kardashian West, her rapper husband, and the fam’s newest addition, Sushi the Pomeranian, accidentally took a hilarious photo together for the Selfish author’s Instagram page.

Kim shared her social media faux pas on Thursday, revealing a cropped photo of herself clad in a ribbed white tank, Sushi adorably curled up in her lap. To Kim’s right you can see a far-off hallway, the entrance of which Kanye is seen emerging from.

“When you're trying to take a :camera: with :sushi: but you're photo bombed by your hubby,” the reality star captioned the LOL-worthy image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXVfT-yFSls/?taken-by=kimkardashian

When you're trying to take a 📷 with 🍣 but you're photo bombed by your hubby

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Just yesterday, Kim put out a desperate plea to her 102 million Instagram followers, asking how she should go about stepping up her Insta’ game.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXUY2CYlICk/?taken-by=kimkardashian

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Asks Fans to Help “Step Up” Her Instagram Game

Clearly, Kanye was the answer to Kim’s photo-sharing woes. We don’t simply want more Kanye photobombs, we NEED them.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

