It's Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 3rd Anniversary! See Their Most Stylish Moments

It’s hard to believe it’s only been three years since Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West said “I do” in an elaborate Florence, Italy ceremony: This fashionable pair has seemingly packed a lifetime of memorable family moments into just a few years of marriage.

From their adorable babies, North and Saint, to their red-hot, red-carpet moments and front-row seats at premiere runway shows, the adorable couple has a lot to be thankful for on their wedding anniversary. Whether they’re on whirlwind trips to Cuba or Paris or enjoying relaxing nights in with their family, the spouses are always by each other’s side.

We’ll have to wait and see how they celebrate their anniversary (it will be hard to top Kanye's extravagant Mother’s Day gift to his bride), but in the meantime, celebrate by taking a look through their most stylish moments together.

Happy anniversary, Kimye!