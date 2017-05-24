Kim Kardashian Wrote Kanye West This Heartfelt Anniversary Message

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are marking their third wedding anniversary with days of fun.

On Wednesday, Kim celebrated three years of marriage by posting a special message for her hubby along with behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding dress fitting.

"Happy three-year anniversary babe! Thank you for being the best husband and father. I love you so much," Mrs. Kardashian West wrote.

"I can't believe it's been 3 years!" she continued. "For our wedding anniversary, I wanted to share some BTS pics of my dress fitting with Riccardo Tisci."



The parents to North, 3, and Saint, 1, actually got the party started a day early by pre-celebrating with a date at Nobu in Malibu on Tuesday. The duo stepped out in casual-cool looks during the sunny SoCal outing.

Kim opted for black-on-black and paired a simple tee with maroon racing stripes with a set of track pants (shop a similar look here). She donned black pointed-toe sock boots (shop a similar look here) and two pendant-bearing gold chains. Kanye kept his look pared down and wore a navy sweatshirt with a gray hood and jeans.

And on Monday the power couple treated their daughter with a family trip to Disneyland, reportedly for a friend's birthday.

Onlookers were excited, to say the least …

https://twitter.com/lump_of_cole/status/867247456530157569 I met Kim and Kanye in Disneyland yesterday and i haven't stopped thinking about it for like a second — Cole Taylor (@lump_of_cole) May 24, 2017

No word yet on what the pair has planned for their anniversary on May 24, but honestly, what could top Disney?

Happy anniversary, you two!