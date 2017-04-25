Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's New Babysitter Is the LAST Person You'd Expect

X
Shop This Post
April 25, 2017 @ 3:00 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s latest babysitter is a little, um … unconventional?

We assume the wealthy power couple has round the clock professional childcare (Kendall and Kylie are a little too busy for the occasional gig), but we were thinking along the lines of a multilingual, live-in nanny.

North and Saint West’s latest caregiver isn’t quite Mary Poppins, but she also has a lot to teach the Kardashian-West brood—added perk: they’ll probably get to meet Anderson Cooper.

krisjenner/instagram

It’s Kathy Griffin! The My Life on the D-List star actually lives next door to Kim and Kanye in L.A.’s Hidden Hills neighborhood.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of the Hollywood comedian hanging with her grandkids. “When @kathygriffin is babysitting my grandchildren but suddenly realizes she is outnumbered by toddlers and dogs .....OMG!! #atleastshelooksgooddoingit #friendship #kathygriffin #help! #saint #north,” she captioned the post.

Griffin and the Kar-Jenner clan haven’t always been the closest of friends—the famous redhead has been known to disparage the E! stars—but it looks like times have changed, I mean “#friendship” doesn’t lie.

Griffin shared her own snap from the play date, this one introducing her mom, Maggie Griffin.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTSBQTPFpOR/

RELATED: Katy Perry Channeled the Kardashians—and They Liked It

By the way, E!, this is the crossover reality show of our dreams. (Make it happen.)

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top