Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Ate McDonald's Ahead of Boarding Private Jet, As One Does

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
July 25, 2017 @ 1:45 PM

The Kardashians, they’re just like us!

Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian recently took a “quick trip” to San Francisco with their respective partners, Kanye West and Tristan Thompson, and we have no doubt the voyage reached news heights of glam.

Looking as extra as humanly possible, the crew (plus entourage, of course) captured the moments before they boarded their private jet via Snapchat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW3c3fgAPPP/?taken-by=kimkardashiansnap

San Francisco

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

And what is it that the rich and famous do while they prepare to board a private jet? SNACK, of course! Kim and Kanye got in the jet-setting mood with an order of McDonald’s fries, and the video footage is everything.

Here’s Kim, just elegantly nibbling on a French fry as she waits to embark upon her next destination:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW3dFC-Ac3p/?taken-by=kimkardashiansnap

Squad

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Kanye’s not about to pass up McDonald’s finest, either (and look, he's smiling!):

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW3OM7GjjSl/?taken-by=khloesnapchats&hl=en

RELATED: North West and Her Girlfriends Hit the Town for Mani-Pedis

The couple who snacks together, stays together—am I right?

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top