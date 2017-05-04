ALERT: Kim and Kanye Are Launching a Children’s Fashion Line (Finally)

ALERT: Kim and Kanye Are Launching a Children’s Fashion Line (Finally)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Shop This Post
May 4, 2017 @ 3:45 PM
by: Kim Duong

This is not a drill. After countless headlines, all churning out the same message—Snag North West's Incredible Style!Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are finally dropping a children’s fashion line of their own. You know what that means: Soon babies everywhere can get Kanye fresh.

VIDEO: A Kim & Kanye Kids Clothing Line is Happening

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to share the news, stating, “For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line!”

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/860180830710251524

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/860181178392821760

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/860181436019597312

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/860181678001541120

Little is known about the new venture, but here’s what we know so far: 1. It’s called TheKidsSupply.com. 2. It’s dropping tomorrow, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET. And 3. You might find the flagship store somewhere in sunny Calabasas (of course).

As for what we can expect to see with TheKidsSupply? Perhaps North West-inspired mini velvet dresses, or maybe streetwear athleisure à la Saint West. Who knows. Keep your eyes peeled on TheKidsSupply.com.

The Latest in Video

Nicole Richie Plays Never Have I Ever
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top