Kimye's Romance Travels to New Heights at Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are jet-setting back to the ‘60s.

On Thursday night, the lovebirds took a glamorous trip back in time, as they attended longtime friend Chrissy Teigen’s Pan Am-themed birthday bash, which was cleverly styled to reflect the golden era of the onetime airline giant.

And true to form, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took the dress code to heart, going all out with a retro-inspired light pink number that fit the theme to perfection.

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur styled the Pepto Bismol-hued ensemble with a sky-high platinum bouffant, a serious cat-eye, and cream vintage heels. She was accompanied by her rapper husband, who took advantage of the pair’s evening out to orchestrate an impromptu date night in the skies.

While the “Famous” hitmaker opted out of the costume code, wearing a black blazer and T-shirt, he was all smiles as he took selfies with his beaming wife, played a game of Bingo, and even smoked a cigar while seated in a recreation of a 747 plane from the '70s.

Meanwhile, the lady of the evening looked as pretty as a peach in coral-hued coordinates that perfectly offset her burgeoning baby bump.

Birthday girl Teigen gave us major Jackie O vibes, pairing her era-appropriate ensemble with the perfect accessories: a black waist-cinching belt, a beret and stole, a boxy handbag, and elbow-length gloves.

Looks like a fun evening all around!