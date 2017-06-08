Since Kanye Quit Social Media, Please Enjoy Kim K.'s Birthday Tributes on His Behalf

Kanye West may no longer be on social media, but his wife Kim Kardashian West still honored the birthday boy on Twitter, Instagram, and her app, and explained the reason in a hilarious message.

“Happy birthday, babe! I know you’re not on social media anymore, so you’re not gonna see it anyway—and I’m going to be with you to tell you! But if I don’t post it, then all the stories will start so … I love you so much! Happy birthday!” she wrote on her website.

Seriously, who hasn’t been there: posting a birthday tribute on your BF or BFF’s wall even though you’re literally in the same room with them, just so that the Interweb knows you’re all good? And true to her word, Ms. Kardashian West posted an adorable birthday tribute to social media.

“Happy birthday, babe, I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you,” she wrote alongside an adorable 2012 photo (below) of the two smiling at each other while walking hand in hand.

Kim’s little sister Khloé Kardashian also gave a tribute to her brother-in-law on her app. “Happy birthday to THE Kanye West! I’m so happy that you’re a part of our family. Thank you for being such a good hubby to Kim and an amazing father,” she wrote. Aww.

And mother-in-law Kris Jenner had (what else?) a pic collage to share of the two. “Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother, and a beautiful soul who I love so very much … you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives … I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love," she wrote.

Happy birthday, Kanye!