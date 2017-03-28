You’ll Never Guess What Kim Kardashian West Greets Kanye West with After All His Shows

You’ll Never Guess What Kim Kardashian West Greets Kanye West with After All His Shows
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Shop This Post
March 28, 2017 @ 6:15 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

File this under the most Kardashian things that the Kardashian family has ever done.

In a move that only further solidifies our belief that Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband are meant to be, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently took to her website to share exactly what she brings to Kanye West when she meets him backstage after all of his performances. And while her very specific answer is not something we would have guessed, it is hardly surprising.

Kim Kardashian West
Courtesy of KimKardashianWest.com

"After every show, I always greet Kanye with a black Versace towel and a glass of water in a Versace glass," Mrs. West revealed in a post. "And there was a fun slushy machine in the friends and family room." We have a feeling that this ritual doesn't come cheap.

Kim Kardashian West
Courtesy of KimKardashianWest.com
Kim Kardashian West
Courtesy of KimKardashianWest.com

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's Top 5 Couple Style Moments


The mother of two also recently divulged that the couple is trying for baby number three in a clip from her reality show, though her doctors are concerned about the life-threatening health risks that could result from her carrying another child.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Tearfully Recalls Every Detail of Her Paris Robbery

With or without another baby, this brood has a lot to be thankful for.

The Latest in Video

A Kim & Kanye Kids Clothing Line is Happening and North is the First to Model
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top