Kim Kardashian: The Paris Robbery Transformed Me into Better Person and Mom

After the traumatizing Paris robbery last fall and her subsequent hiatus from the public eye, Kim Kardashian West has slowly but surely returned to the public eye with a strong reappearance on social media, plenty of selfies, and, most recently, a bikini-clad Mexico getaway with sister Kourtney.

And the reality star seemed in a happier place as she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for her first interview since the incident and talked about how life with her kids North and Saint has changed for the better.

During the emotional interview for Thursday's episode, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that her priorities have shifted and that she's a "completely different person" after the terrifying heist, which she believes has made her a better mom to her son, 1, and her daughter, 3.

"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things," a visibly emotional Kim told the host as she detailed the night that she was held at gunpoint last October.

"I was definitely materialistic before, not that there's anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things," she continued. "But I'm so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I'm raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don't care about that stuff anymore, I really don't."

The social media mogul also took a moment to talk about life as a mom as she opened up about the sibling rivalry between her two kids as they compete for her attention.

"[North] is awful. She is so jealous. And I thought it was a phase, but it is not going away," Kardashian explained to a bemused DeGeneres.

"She's so jealous that when I was breastfeeding [Saint], I had to get a milk box and put it in the other side with a straw so she would drink and she would drink," she added as the audience erupted in laughter.

Comparing her daughter to her rapper husband Kanye West, the 36-year-old continued, "She's really, really smart. She knows how to outsmart us. She is Kanye's twin. Same personality, says the same wild things. Those two!"

Saint, however, takes after mom and doesn't seem to mind the brother-sister rivalry. "He's literally my twin personality," the beaming mom of two dished. "He's so sweet, he's just such a good person."

