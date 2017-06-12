Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Living Their Best Lives in Japan

Just days after ringing in Kanye West's 40th birthday with a luxury, swimsuit-clad getaway in the Bahamas sans kids, North and Saint, Kim Kardashian West continued to treat her love to festivities that took place in Japan.

After celebrating the rapper's big 4-0 last week with friends and family, the globetrotting pair were ready for a couples retreat, as they enjoyed their time exploring the bustling city. Over the weekend, the social media mogul took to Snapchat to give fans a sneak peek into the lovebirds' vacation time, complete with a trip to McDonald's and plenty of pouty mirror selfies, of course.

In one date night snap of the stylin' pair, Kimye is on point, as they smolder at their reflections in the mirror of their luxe hotel room. While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is ready to take the city in a skintight ensemble that consists of high-waisted leggings, a sparkly tank top, and heels, the "Famous" hitmaker opts for a more understated vibe, with a black T-shirt, work boots, and jeans, topped off with a gold watch and chains.

And later in the night, the selfie queen was back at the mirror, bidding goodnight to her fans with a full-body shot of her dressed in a sleek black kimono before bed.

The mom of two, who was spotted by fans browsing a Sanrio store, possibly for gifts for her little tots, also shared images and videos of a traditional Japanese drum ceremony, a car race, and McDonald's, which features select menu items exclusive to the country.

All we can say is #couplegoals!