Kim Kardashian Just Bought Jackie Kennedy’s Cartier Gold Watch for Nearly $400,000

In case you were wondering, Kim Kardashian gets what she wants.

On Wednesday, Jackie Kennedy’s timeless gold 1962 Cartier tank wristwatch went up for auction at Christie’s Rare Watches and American Icons sale and was expected to net $120,000. Its lucky new owner? None other than Kardashian herself, who reportedly bid on the piece anonymously and took it home for a whopping $395,000.

The 18-karat gold classic piece is deeply personal and was a gift from the former First Lady’s brother-in-law Prince Stanislaw “Stas” Radziwill. It features an engraving on the back that reads, “Stas to Jackie 23 Feb. 63 2:05 am to 9:35 pm,” referencing a now headline-making 50-mile hike from Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale that Radziwill, family friend Chuck Spalding, and Secret Service agent Clint Hill embarked on to inspire Americans to be more fit.

Kardashian also reportedly bid on a painting Kennedy made herself as a gift to Radziwill to commemorate his adventure.

So how soon do we think Kardashian will flaunt her new timepiece? Likely ASAP, despite the fact that she’s said she’s being more careful after her Paris robbery.

“It’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that. I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and what security,” she said on Ellen.

Our eyes are peeled for a glimpse of her sporting it.