Kim Kardashian Gets Political Following Florida High School Shooting

Kim Kardashian is leading a pack of celebrities who are calling for change after yet another devastating school shooting this year.

As classes came to a close on Wednesday afternoon, a student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 victims and wounding more than a dozen, with an AR-15 style semiautomatic gun. It's a tragedy that prompted many A-listers to take to stand on social media regarding stricter gun legislation.

“We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence,” Kardashian expressed in an impassioned plea that has already been retweeted over 250,000 times.

Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears, Ellen DeGeneres, and Mark Ruffalo also joined the reality star on social media, with the Legally Blonde alum echoing her sentiments, tweeting: “Heartbroken over the news of another school shooting. This is the 18th in 45 days of 2018. Students & teachers shouldn't have to fear for their safety. We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence. My heart is w/ the people in Parkland, FL. Enough is enough.”

The latest tragedy hits close to home for the KKW Beauty mogul, who has spoken out about gun control and stricter laws since her traumatizing Paris heist in October 2016. During Paris Fashion Week, the social media star was held at gunpoint by a group of burglars in her hotel room, after displaying her $5 million diamond ring on social media.

"I hope that we won't become numbed by the increasing number of gun-related tragedies we see on the news," the mom of three wrote in an essay on her personal app in June.

After vowing to wear orange to commemorate National Gun Violence Awareness Day, she continued her empowered message: ”We all have a voice and a right to feel safe, to be protected from people who are a threat, particularly when handed a deadly weapon. I want to help build a safer future for my children and I believe together we can find ways to do that, while still protecting the rights of the American people."