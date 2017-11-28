Kim Kardashian Just Dropped Glittery KKW Beauty Lip Kits

Move over, Kylie Jenner. Your big sister is taking over the Lip Kit scene. Kim Kardashian West just teased her third KKW Beauty launch, and it's definitely not what we were expecting. While she did allude to lipsticks and lip liners in her brand's future, we assumed it would be of the matte nude variety. But leave it to Kim K.W. to keep you guessing because she just dropped a series of metallic lip glosses with corresponding shimmer powders.

kimkardashian/Instagram

OMG 😱😱😱 literally dying over these!!! Thank you @kimkardashian & @kkwbeauty for sending this to me first 😭😭the colors are UNREAL! Creating looks all week with these pigments, dying over the loose pigments 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 More details on Hudabeauty.com! A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Nov 26, 2017 at 8:10am PST

In another shocking move, she sent makeup guru Huda Kattan a box filled with the new product, allowing her to be the very first in the world to drop the new launch. That's right—the products showed up on Kattan's Instagram, as well as on her website, before Kardashian's feed. To be fair, Kardashian teased the launch with a picture of herself completely covered in glitter, as one does.

You can get a closer look at the products with swatches by watching Kattan's quick YouTube clip.

There looks to be five different metallic glosses in versions of iridescent neutrals like rose gold, silver, and bronze, along with matching powders of the very same hues. Each is packaged in KKW Beauty's signature millennial pink packaging with sleek lines and the brand name embossed on the side.

The concept reminds us of Pat McGrath's glitter lips that launched about a year ago, but instead of large flecks of glitter, Kardashian went with very fine shimmer particles, making us wonder if they can be used on top of gloss and as a highlighter.

No news on when they'll officially make their website debut, or how much each will cost, but keep your eyes on the KKW Beauty Instagram for more info.