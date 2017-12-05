Kim Kardashian’s New Reality Show Is the Beauty Version of Project Runway

Months after her initial announcement, Kim Kardashian West is finally releasing details on her new TV show, and if you're unfamiliar, it has nothing to do with her and her family taking over a city. It's called GlamMasters, and it actually doesn't star Kardashian at all.

She's the executive producer behind this TV show that seeks to uncover the next big name in the beauty world—AKA someone who's worthy of Kardashian's glam squad. Now, we have the first official trailer and the breakdown on who's hosting, the judges, and more.

The eight-episode competition will be hosted by Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox, while the panel of judges includes names like YouTuber Kandee Johnson, co-founder of Milk Makeup Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Kardashian's go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for #GlamMasters, the new beauty competition series I’m executive producing. Tune in to @lifetimetv on Feb 28! https://t.co/pq63zwdol9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2017

We don't have any info on the challenges other than the fact that they will be themed, but considering Kardashian is a producer and Dedivanovic is a judge, we have a feeling there will be lots and lots of contouring involved.

The show officially debuts on Lifetime on February 28, 2018 at 10 p.m. EST/PST.

Another day, another Kardashian project. Now where's Kylie's makeup-themed show?