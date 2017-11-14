Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Inspired Her Fragrance in the Most Surprising Way 

Sure, the crystal KKW Fragrance bottles are Instagram bait, like pretty much all of Kim Kardashian West’s other beauty products, but this packaging is more than just a pretty picture. The inspiration behind the bottles that are home to Kardashian’s gardenia-centered fragrances tell a very personal and surprising story.

In an interview with WWD, the celebrity revealed that her terrifying Paris robbery inspired the design. "Honestly, after my Paris situation, a lot of my friends would come over and bring me healing crystals, and I obviously knew what they were—it’s very L.A. and it’s very popular right now—but for me it meant something so different," she told the news outlet. "I was sitting there and I’d get these collections of them and I started to really dig deeper into what they meant and the meanings behind them and started to go to these crystal warehouses in Culver City and downtown [L.A.]"

Crystal Gardenia Citrus available in two sizes, 75mL for $60 and 30mL for $35. Only at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM 11.15 A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

Each of the three fragrance bottles are tinted in a same hue of a specific crystal to represent its healing powers. For example, the site explains that Crystal Gardenia’s bottle is reminiscent of quartz, while Gardenia Citrus is of citrane quartz and Gardenia Oud is of rose quartz.

According to a press release from the brand, Kardashian insisted that crystals were worked into the design to represent her life’s renewal. She also picked gardenia as the star note because of another past experience.

"I know people have such an emotional connection with fragrance," said Kardashian in a release. "Growing up, my father would always bring me back a fragrance from his business trips and that started my fragrance collection. One that I received after a trip to New York City smelled like Gardenia’s and I loved it. It’s one that I still have and I treasure the memories that it evokes when I see the bottle."

Whether you want a bottle to represent your Spencer Pratt-level crystal obsession or not, you’ll have to act fast. Launching on November 15 on KKWFragrance.com, the trio is only limited edition, and if history repeats itself, her website is going to be wiped clean in a matter of minutes.