Have Kim Kardashian and Her Former Assistant Steph Shepherd Put the Drama Behind Them?

Kim Kardashian West and her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd went through a very public breakup last year and quietly but dramatically parted ways after four years of working together.

“Kim needed an assistant where the relationship is more professional,” a source previously told People of the reason Kim fired Steph. “It’s very difficult to work with friends, so Kim decided to hire someone else. The bottom line is that Steph was hired as an assistant, and Kim wanted to keep it like that. They are not friends now.”

But have the two since made up months after parting ways? A new Instagram photo from Shepherd seems to point to yes. Last week, Kardashian West sent heart-shaped chocolate “cakes” filled with her new Valentine’s Day-inspired fragrances to her friends and enemies. “I’m going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of, because it’s Valentine’s Day after all,” she said.

The reality star showed off a list of names of celebs to whom she was sending the mailers, from her notable frenemies Taylor Swift and Blac Chyna to her BFFs Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin. While Shepherd wasn’t on the list of names, she did get a package from Kardashian West with a cake that read “Ride or Die.”

While the former assistant certainly could have been one of the “haters” that Kardashian West sent a package to, Shepherd’s Instagram response hints otherwise. She shared tagged her former boss in the caption and added a heart emoji, making us think that all is well between the two.

Then again, Shepherd might be as talented as her former boss at throwing subtle shade.