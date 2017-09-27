Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Ripped Abs in a Bra and Sweatpants

While younger sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were busy breaking the Internet with their pregnancy news, Kim Kardashian West is out here flaunting her ripped abs. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out in L.A. on Monday in nothing but a bra and sweats, and her outfit definitely made a statement.

The reality star paired her gray bra top with dark high-waist sweatpants that showed off her famous curves (and her toned stomach). She accessorized simply with a pair of pointed-toe tan boots, a pendant necklace, and a delicate band on her ring finger. Her waist-length platinum blonde strands and a glossy pink lip completed the look as the soon-to-be mom of three stepped out for a bite to eat.

Both Khloé and Kylie may be pregnant, but Kim and Kanye are expecting a child of their own: The couple confirmed that they’re expecting a baby girl via surrogate early next year.

Her two sisters are both reported to be giving birth around the same time, meaning we have a major Kar-Jenner baby boom headed our way.

Get ready for the next Jenneration.