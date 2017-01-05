Kim Kardashian West's Lip Ring Is the Star of Her "First Selfie of 2017"

Kim Kardashian West is back on Snapchat! And among her first acts? A selfie, of course.

The day after making her triumphant return to Instagram, the social media maven seems finally ready to reclaim her Snapchat throne as well. On Wednesday night Kardashian West rang in the new year by snapping a selfie with a bonus cameo from her momager, Kris Jenner.

"First selfie of 2017 w my mama," the reality star captioned the pic which appears to have been taken from the driver's seat of a car. Wearing a deep-cut black blazer, the 36-year-old mother of two flaunts her signature pout, which she accessorized with a maybe real, maybe faux lip ring.

Not long before hitting the road with her mama, Kardashian West 'grammed for the second time since ending her self-imposed social media silence following her terrifying Paris robbery in October. This time, she shared a sweet photo of herself and her 1-year-old son, Saint.

Crouched down and cradling the youngster, the reality star makes it clear that she has hardly been a slouch during her 3-month social media cleanse—in fact, with her long brown hair spilling over baby Saint, it's safe to say she looks better than ever!

Oh, Kim, it's good to have you back!