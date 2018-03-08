Kim Kardashian West's Feminist Kimojis Spark a Backlash—Here's Why

Like so many days of the year, today people have a bone to pick with Kim Kardashian West.
The oft-targeted reality star recently released a new female empowerment-themed Kimoji pack on her app in honor of International Women’s Day.
The update adds new options to the $3 Kimoji app (which already includes staples like Kim’s crying face and her Internet-breaking bod): a series of pink and red-hued “feminist” emojis that reference Kardashian West’s censored naked mirror selfie and the Nasty Woman movement. The pack also has stickers that read “Boy Bye” and “Slay in your lane” and one that reads "Full-Time Feminist."
Although many agreed that the themed expansion was a cool idea, others were reluctant to support Kardashian’s multi-million-dollar empire under the guise of feminism. While the expansion is available to download for free for preexisting Kimoji users, the "feminist" collection will cost you $3 if you don’t already have the app.
Critics were also quick to latch onto Kim’s “Fulltime Feminist” Kimoji in light of a somewhat confusing statement Kardashian released on her blog in 2016. In it, she insinuated that while she’ll “always fight for women’s rights,” she doesn’t think people should be pressured into adopting labels, like feminist.
Now it seems that she’s not only OK with labeling herself a feminist, but she thinks everyone else should be doing it too: