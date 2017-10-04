Kim Kardashian Swears By This $9 Nail Polish for Her Neutral Manis

Kim Kardashian West and her little sister Kylie Jenner might be twinning more often than not, but they definitely have their differences in how they approach nail care. Jenner is a lover of length, and always keeps us guessing on what bright polish color or nail art design she'll debut. Not only that, she regularly switches between a square and a stiletto shape.

But Kim K.W. plays it the complete opposite. "When it comes to my nails, I prefer to keep it low maintenance," she wrote on her app. "In the past, I’ve tried some pretty crazy trends, like pierced nails or neon polish. But, for every day, I keep my nails shorter and painted with a neutral color."

Kardashian said she got sick of the trend and made the switch to short because it made texting difficult—um, been there! So the lacquer she loves? OPI Nail Polish in Samoan Sand ($11; amazon.com) and Essie Nail Polish in Sand Tropez ($9; target.com), which are both shades of beige, made the cut.

She listed these along with her other favorite nail care products, like nail files and cuticle clippers. Another surprising fact about the celebrity? You will never find her spending the day at the nail salon with her girlfriends, or even spending 20 minutes staring at the wall of polishes.

"I like to file my nails myself, even when I get my nails done by someone else," she wrote. "I’m also very particular about having my cuticles cut short, so I always carry a cuticle clipper around with me. I know some people totally indulge in getting their nails done—they love to just enjoy it and relax. But, for me, I like the process to be quick and easy."