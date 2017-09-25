Kim Kardashian's Favorite Face Cream Costs More Than Your Rent 

No celeb does a high-low beauty routine quite like Kim Kardashian. In the past, she's let us in on her favorite foundations she scores on drugstore runs, and has taken us through each and every skincare product she uses in morning.

If you keep up with what Kardashian keeps in her glam room, the star has just shared her current go-to face cream today on her Instagram Story. While good skin may be considered priceless, if you want a complexion like Kardashian's, it will set you back $1,115.

That's not a typo, Guerlain's new Orchidée Impériale Black Cream is more than your rent, or if you live in an expensive city like New York, about the equivalent if you're sharing with a handful of roommates. Kardashian says she's "dying to try" this new black orchid one.

Why does this soon-to-be-launched face cream have a triple digit tag? Guerlain has been doing research for 15 years to get its black orchid-based formula just right so it strengthens skin's immunity so it smooths fine lines, wrinkles, and evens out texture unlike any other face cream you've tried.

In the meantime, Kardashian is settling for Guerlain's original Orchidée Impériale cream, which is the product pictured in her Instagram Story photo. It may only be $455, but it's a cult-fave that Kardashian has endorsed before because of how it effectively regulates skin cells' energy production, which in turn accelerates regeneration to fight off signs of aging.

Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Cream Guerlain | $455

Willing to eat ramen for a few weeks to get your hands on Kardashian's favorite face cream? Hit up your favorite department store for a few samples before making the splurge.