Kim Kardashian Is Letting Fans Raid Her Closet

Kim Kardashian’s spring closet clean-out has practically become a tradition—and it's an opportunity for fans to score items previously owned by the sartorially savvy star.

The reality mogul is giving fans full permission to raid her closet by auctioning off more than 200 items on eBay through Auction Cause under the username "Kimsaprincess," and everything is starting at just 99 cents.

The newly minted mother of three appears to be making room in her closet—all while donating to a good cause. Ten percent of all proceeds from the sales will benefit the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

Among the designer steals for sale are white-and-gold buckle Alexander McQueen heels, a pink Tom Ford sweater, and La Perla lingerie.

Ebay

Ripped denim, unworn bikini bottoms, and a series of dresses and bodysuits also made the cut, as did a previously worn black Yeezus T-shirt and a pair of new Buscemi baby shoes.