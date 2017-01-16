Kim Kardashian West Hit a Kids' Dance Party in Dubai & Cuteness Ensued

Amidst extravagant dinners, makeup master classes, and stylish excursions in the desert that marked an over-the-top glam Dubai getaway, Kim Kardashian West couldn't stop smiling as she visited with kids attending a music class over the weekend.

The reality star and mom-of-two, whose trip to the luxurious Middle Eastern destination marks her first official public appearance since October's Paris robbery and resulting months-long hiatus from the public eye, took to Snapchat to share photos and videos from the experience, and the young musicians couldn't look more excited playing for the KUWTK star.

The 36-year-old donned a casual graphic T-shirt and ripped light wash jeans for the outing, ending the visit with a flowery headdress and necklace that the class gifted to her. In other videos, a smiling Kardashian nods her head and claps along to the beat as a few students perform, before enjoying a disco-inspired dance party with the kids—many of whom sported white T-shirts featuring her face.

While the social media mogul certainly looks like she's having the time of her life, something tells us she can't wait to get back to little North and Saint West!