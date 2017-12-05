Kim Kardashian Wows in a Skintight Cutout Dress That Leaves Little to the Imagination 

Kim Kardashian West's notoriously sexy sense of style was in full effect for The Tot’s holiday pop-up at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Kardashian West, 37, flaunted her famous figure in a skintight cream dress that looked like it was made for her superhuman curves, while a rounded cutout offered a glimpse of her impressively tanned and toned midriff.

Donato Sardella/Getty

The mother of two accessorized her monochromatic look with a pair of strappy nude stilettos and a collection of gold forefinger rings.

Vince Flores/ INSTARimages.com

By wearing her blunt platinum locks down, straight and parted at the middle and opting for a classic smokey eye and a subtle pink pout, the reality star ensured that all eye were glued to her best assets.

After the star-studded party, all toys in the mall’s Santa Village were donated by The Tot. The toys will be delivered to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles just in time to make some holiday magic for kids who need it most.