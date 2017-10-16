Kim Kardashian’s Dermatologist Has the Craziest Trick for Fixing Dark Circles

You’d think Kim Kardashian West was immune from the aggravation that is dark, puffy circles, but as the saying goes, celebs are apparently just like us! Although, Kardashian is one step ahead and found a routine that erases this plaguing beauty issue.

"I've always struggled with dark under-eye circles," she admitted on her app. "As I've gotten older, I have to make sure to get enough sleep, practice a good skincare routine, stay out of the sun and stay hydrated to combat puffiness and discoloration."

To help us get on her level, she enlisted the help of her dermatologist Dr. Lancer and had him share what causes dark circles and tricks for curing them. Some of them definitely won’t surprise you—like actually sleeping at night—while others would have never crossed your mind.

Get this: Your sleep position can be a source of dark circles. "Do you tend to lie on your side or on your stomach? Either of these positions can cause your face to fold into the pillow and put strain on the skin around your eyes,” explains Dr. Lancer. So even if you get a full eight hours, you might not be able to avoid the prob.

Dr. Lancer, though, has the solution "To avoid this, try to sleep on your back; it doesn’t just benefit your face, but other areas of your body, like the chest, from potential wrinkles," he says.

He also recommends sleeping with elevated pillows when your eyes are puffy to move the fluid away from your eyes.

Some of his other tips include drinking enough water and being strategic and religious about sun protection. "One of the easiest things you can do to prevent the appearance of crow’s feet and dark circles under your eyes is to invest in sunglasses. Even when you least expect it, the sun can come out from behind the clouds and cause you to squint, so having a pair of sunglasses on hand will prevent you from being exposed to the sun’s blinding rays."