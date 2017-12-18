Kim Kardashian's Christmas Plans Are As Extravagant As You'd Expect

The Kardashian family is known for celebrating special occasions in style, from beautiful baby showers to elaborate birthdays, and Christmas is no exception.

Kim Kardashian West gave fans a sneak peek into her family's upcoming holiday festivities on Monday with a new entry in her app about her family's favorite holiday traditions.

"The holidays are such a special time of the year. I’m especially grateful for our large family and all the holiday traditions we’ve continued over the years. Passing these traditions down to my kids is really important to me and it just makes me realize how blessed we all are to be such a close family," she wrote.

"Before the holiday season even begins, we all go to Aldik Home to pick out the most incredible Christmas decorations. I swear, every year someone tries to steal my decoration ideas! I’ve started keeping my plans to myself so everyone is surprised. I can get competitive, lol—we all can! And, a lot of us love to use Jeff Leatham to help us bring the most incredible holiday decor to life."

The Christmas fun includes a slew of holiday cards. This year's already-famed Kardashian card countdown is in full swing, and Kardashian talked about it on her app.

"Next on our holiday traditions list is designing our family Christmas card. This year, we kept the look simple with denim and white tees. I love how it turned out! Our theme was 25 Days of Christmas, so we’ve been revealing a picture every day leading up to Christmas Day," Kardashian wrote.

No party plan would be complete without a celebratory shindig.

"Before Christmas, we also always have a gingerbread house decorating party at Kourt's. She invites close friends and family over so that the kids can all be together," she wrote.

"My mom's annual Christmas Eve party is probably everyone’s favorite night of the year. It’s all our closest family and friends celebrating the holidays with a night of food, fun and dancing. Everyone gets glammed up and we have the best time. My mom is the ultimate host and no one comes close to her decorating skills. At the Christmas Eve party, we see the same Santa that we’ve had since we were kids. He is honestly the perfect Santa! It’s really special that something I experienced in my childhood is now a part of my kids' childhood. We also have a photo booth at the party. You know our family loves a good photo booth!"

While all of that takes place before Christmas Day even begins, the Kardashians still leave something special for the day-of.

"On Christmas morning, we all wear our matching pajamas when we open presents at Kourtney's house. Each year, we get different pajamas," Kardashian wrote. "Over the years, it’s become a tradition that each family member has their own wrapping paper so that you know who the gift is from—it’s a fun representation of their style. In previous years, Kanye and I went with matte black wrapping paper with a black ribbon. It’s fun to give gifts that have a personalized touch."