Kim Kardashian Set the Sartorial Bar High at Serena Williams's Nola Nuptials

As Serena Williams tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian during an intimate ceremony Thursday afternoon, a bevy of celebrities, including longtime BFF Kim Karashian West, flocked to the New Orleans nuptials to witness the tennis champion say her "I do's."

Rubbing shoulders with fellow guests, like Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, and Ciara, the KKW Beauty mogul, who has been friends with the 23-time Grand Slam winner for more than fifteen years, opted for minimal styling with maximum impact, as she headed to the Beauty and the Beast-themed celebration.

SBMF / BACKGRID

The social media maven kept the focus on her hourglass frame, and slipped on a chic spaghetti strap black gown that hugged her curves in all of the right places.

While other party-goers went with more lavish designs, and bride Serena reportedly sported two stunning looks that evening, the reality star stuck with her understated M.O. by pairing the floor-length number with a sleek ponytail and strappy black sandals—Kanye would approve!