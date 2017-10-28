Kim Kardashian Channeled Cher in Epic Halloween Getup

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian takes her style cues from Cher. After all, a quick scroll down the reality TV regular's Instagram feed reveals that she simply can't stop, won't stop fangirling over the Goddess of Pop.

Cher A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 20, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

And on Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paid homage to the pop icon's unique style — and flawless abs — by channeling the 71-year-old's exact eye-catching ensemble from the 1973 Oscars.

Ron Galella

As she headed to Casamigos' star-studded '70s-themed Halloween party, the 37-year-old ditched her platinum locks for a long black wig to begin her Cher transformation.

Proclaiming herself the "#HalloKKWeen," Kardashian West took a leaf from the "Believe" hitmaker's style book in a custom-made copy of the legendary sheer yellow two-piece costume trimmed with gold embellishments and a gold band that Cher wore back in the '70s.

"Because I love her and we're going to a '70s party. You know I love her," Kim K says in a Periscope video posted to her Twitter account while "Believe" plays in the background."

Topping off her look with purple-hued eyeshadow from sister Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line, oversized gold hoops earrings, and purple nails, the mom-of-two admitted on Periscope, "Cher definitely has a better body. Her stomach… I don't think anyone could compare," as she flaunted her own kurves.

The icing on the cake? BFF Jonathan Cheban was the perfect accompaniment to Kim's dramatic Halloween makeover as he dressed up as Cher's husband, Sonny Bono, with a black suit, a wig, and a mustache.