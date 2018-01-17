This Is How Kim Kardashian Celebrated Her New Daughter's Birth on Social Media

Kim Kardashian West has returned to social media after the birth of her new daughter, and is celebrating like only she can.

On Tuesday evening, a few hours after she and Kanye West announced that their third child together had been born happy and healthy via surrogate, Kardashian West shared a solo photo of herself with a simple caption: "#momofthree."

The snap shows the now platinum-haired reality star rocking an army green jacket from her husband's eponymous Yeezy line over a skimpy tank and a pair of white shorts.

#momofthree A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:04pm PST

The 37-year-old also shared a few celebratory photos via Instagram's story feature, including a pic of an elaborate pink cake from her mom, Kris Jenner, and a text post exclaiming, "SHE'S HERE!"

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

The couple reportedly welcomed their daughter on Monday, Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West wrote on her website.

Joining big sister, North, 4, and brother, Saint, 2, the Wests are now officially a family of five. Congrats to all!