Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and More Hit Brooklyn for Alexander Wang's #WANGFEST

Brooklyn was lit last night, thanks to Alexander's Wang's "Wangfest," which showcased the designer's Spring/Summer '18 collection. In addition to all the A-list models who walked in the show, big names like Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Cardi B, and more made the trek for the epic bash.

Wangfest took place on an industrial lot in Bushwick, where models descended from a bus and stomped their way across the pavement. Among the ladies on the catwalk were Bella Hadid, Suki Waterhouse, Joan Smalls, and Kaia Gerber, the 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford, who looked every bit the seasoned pro as she modeled a white dress.