Kim Kardashian Goes Pantless (Again!) in New Mirror Selfie

Kim Kardashian can’t stop, won’t stop with the underwear selfies.

Days after breaking the Internet with a series of NSFW snaps in various states of undress on Instagram, the mom of three shared a steamy outtake from the Kar-Jenner clan’s Calvin Klein photo shoot.

On Sunday, the KKW Beauty guru took to social media to flash some serious skin in a sporty white bra and panty set from the brand’s undergarments line.

"Bathroom selfie on set @calvinklein #MyCalvins,” she captioned the throwback black-and-white photo. The then-brunette reality star took a moment to capture her taut abs and hourglass curves during the shoot, which showcased all of her sisters, including pregnant Kylie Jenner.

The year is still young, and this may be proof that Kim has plans to outdo her sexy selfie game in 2018!