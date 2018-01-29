Kim Kardashian Goes Pantless (Again!) in New Mirror Selfie

Lara Walsh
Jan 29, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Kim Kardashian can’t stop, won’t stop with the underwear selfies.

Days after breaking the Internet with a series of NSFW snaps in various states of undress on Instagram, the mom of three shared a steamy outtake from the Kar-Jenner clan’s Calvin Klein photo shoot.

On Sunday, the KKW Beauty guru took to social media to flash some serious skin in a sporty white bra and panty set from the brand’s undergarments line.

bathroom selfie on set @calvinklein #MyCalvins

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

"Bathroom selfie on set @calvinklein #MyCalvins,” she captioned the throwback black-and-white photo. The then-brunette reality star took a moment to capture her taut abs and hourglass curves during the shoot, which showcased all of her sisters, including pregnant Kylie Jenner.

The year is still young, and this may be proof that Kim has plans to outdo her sexy selfie game in 2018!

Show Transcript

We're going to start a really crazy day. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] And this body builder popped up on my page. And she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy. Her kid's like six now. But she Is like ripped. Melissa is a trainer that I found, she's super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and see if she could train me, she can help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path. Even if I was 10% like her, you know what I mean, like it would just Be life changing. So do you think its food or its workout? Well mostly food. And I'm meeting with her in New York. Stop. Yeah I gotta have this lifestyle, I gotta try. [MUSIC] It's a mix. I like low-intensity interval training. I have high-intensity, and then weight training. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!