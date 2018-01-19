Kim Kardashian Calls Two-Year-Old Son Saint a Genius for Spelling This Tough Word

Saint West may only be two years old, but the toddler is already showing signs of genius, according to mom Kim Kardashian West.

The reality star and beauty mogul shared a very proud moment on Twitter to brag about his spelling abilities. "Guys I have to say my son is a genius! He’s two years old and knows how to spell gargantuan," she wrote. "Had to brag for a sec." That's definitely worth a bit of mom bragging.

Guys I have to say my son is a genius! He’s two years old and knows how to spell gargantuan. Had to brag for a sec! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

It's possible that Saint is taking after his dad, Kanye West, who has called himself a "creative genius" in the past or maybe his big sis' North West is helping him learn big words. Regardless of where his spelling ability comes from, he's definitely a smart little guy.

Since welcoming her third child via surrogate earlier this week, Kim has been staying active on social media. Last night, she whipped up a soul food feast for her family, as well as caused fans to freak out over a cryptic Louis Vuitton Instagram, which turned out to be nothing but a tribute to the designer's last show.

The newly-minted mom of three is definitely not slowing down.