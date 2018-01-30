Kim Kardashian Has This to Say to Anyone Criticizing Her Controversial Braids

Even under intense fire for her new braided hairstyle, Kim Kardashian West, aka "Bo West," isn't backing down. On the contrary, the reality star is digging in.

Hours after her latest attempt to break the Internet with a series of nearly-nude 'grams, which resulted in cries of cultural appropriation, Kardashian West, 37, returned to Instagram, this time with a photo of herself reclining on a hotel bed and holding a phone to her ear. “Hi, can I get zero f*cks please, thanks,” the mom of three captioned the snap.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kardashian West first hinted at her take-no-prisoners approach to defending her new look with a ruthless Instagram takedown of Lindsay Lohan. “I am confused,” Lohan commented, to which the KWW beauty mogul clapped back: “You know what’s confusing….. Your sudden foreign accent.” She wasn't kidding about those zero f*cks!

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Not surprisingly, members of Kardashian West's famous family were quick to come to her defense. "Between her pictures and her clap backs.... I'm just living for it all," sister Khloé tweeted on Monday night. "Confidence looks great on you Keeks."

Between her pictures and her clap backs.... I'm just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

Something tells us this isn't over yet...