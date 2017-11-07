Kim Kardashian Paired the Narrowest Tube Top with Those Casual Bottoms You Wear at Home

Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to make a plain gray pair of sweatpants look cool.

The reality star stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday night wearing a casual ensemble but, of course, she made it look stylish with her own unique spin on sweats.

While spending time with her pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian and chatting on the phone, Kim wore a pair of light gray sweatpants (similar here) with black and white sneakers and an itsy bitsy tube top bralette (similar here) that made us a little nervous for her TBH.

Thankfully, she didn't suffer a wardrobe malfunction and all went according to plan. Kardashian matched her look with a dark oversize coat for maximum coziness.

Her outfit gave a little hint at her toned stomach, which she mentioned on this week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when an inside look at her diet and exercise plans was revealed as Kim worked with a body builder as a trainer.

"If I was 10 percent like her it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It's mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle," Kardashian said. "I gotta try."

Her effort sure looks like it's paying off big time.