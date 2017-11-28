Kim Kardashian Covers Her Kurves in Body Glitter for KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian is shining bright this holiday season, thanks to her makeup empire, KKW Beauty.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mainstay continues to promote her new cosmetics line, she debuted some major sparkle on her NSFW kurves ahead of the launch of her new collection, Ultralight Beams, which will give users a lit-from-within glow through a few curated highlighters and lip glosses.

The social media mogul gave us a sizzling sneak preview of the collections’s prowess, as she shimmered in nothing but silver body glitter in a photo posted to Instagram. In the ultra-sexy snap, Kim's famous assets are covered in the metallic dust, matching her sleek silver ponytail and sparkly eyeshadow.

Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

The entrepreneur also took to her KKW Beauty account to post a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, where she appears to be completely nude (naturally) while flashing lights highlight her toned bod.

Sneak Peek #comingsoon A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

Talk about some serious star power!