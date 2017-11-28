Kim Kardashian Covers Her Kurves in Body Glitter for KKW Beauty

Lara Walsh
Nov 28, 2017 @ 7:45 am

Kim Kardashian is shining bright this holiday season, thanks to her makeup empire, KKW Beauty.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mainstay continues to promote her new cosmetics line, she debuted some major sparkle on her NSFW kurves ahead of the launch of her new collection, Ultralight Beams, which will give users a lit-from-within glow through a few curated highlighters and lip glosses.

The social media mogul gave us a sizzling sneak preview of the collections’s prowess, as she shimmered in nothing but silver body glitter in a photo posted to Instagram. In the ultra-sexy snap, Kim's famous assets are covered in the metallic dust, matching her sleek silver ponytail and sparkly eyeshadow.

Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The entrepreneur also took to her KKW Beauty account to post a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, where she appears to be completely nude (naturally) while flashing lights highlight her toned bod. 

Sneak Peek #comingsoon

A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on

Talk about some serious star power!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!