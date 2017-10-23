Kim Kardashian Spent Her Birthday in a Bikini During a Utah Getaway

Kim Kardashian West added fuel to the adage that age is only a number as she spent her birthday clad in the tiniest black bikini—and she's never looked better.

The reality star, who famously promised, "Nude selfies till I die," was feeling herself as she enjoyed a "super low-key" celebration over the weekend while reminding fans that she's looking great at 37.

After reaching the milestone on Saturday, the social media mogul couldn't stop checking herself out as she took to Instagram stories to share two different Boomerangs of herself. In them she is lying down on a tanning bed and playing with her platinum hair while clad in the tiniest black string bikini:

boomerang be 🔥 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

boomerang A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

The hot mama, who is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate, also looked to be enjoying other views, namely the stunning desert scenery surrounding the Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

Kim Kardashian / Instagran

The birthday girl shared several snaps of the stunning landscape, including one which she captioned, "Most relaxing bday trip! #Amangiri."

Kim Kardashian / Instagran

And while no celebratory cake was in sight (Kim K. took to her app to reveal that she was looking forward to Hansen's cakes and "Khloe's strawberry cobbler"), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mainstay made a point of indulging in some special pancakes topped with berries.

Kim Kardashian / Instagran

RELATED: 6 Ways Birthday Girl Kim Kardashian West Has Changed the World

It's safe to say 37 definitely agrees with this star!