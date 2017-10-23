Kim Kardashian Spent Her Birthday in a Bikini During a Utah Getaway

Lara Walsh
Oct 23, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Kim Kardashian West added fuel to the adage that age is only a number as she spent her birthday clad in the tiniest black bikini—and she's never looked better.

The reality star, who famously promised, "Nude selfies till I die," was feeling herself as she enjoyed a "super low-key" celebration over the weekend while reminding fans that she's looking great at 37.

After reaching the milestone on Saturday, the social media mogul couldn't stop checking herself out as she took to Instagram stories to share two different Boomerangs of herself. In them she is lying down on a tanning bed and playing with her platinum hair while clad in the tiniest black string bikini:

boomerang be 🔥

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

boomerang

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

The hot mama, who is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate, also looked to be enjoying other views, namely the stunning desert scenery surrounding the Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

Kim Kardashian / Instagran

The birthday girl shared several snaps of the stunning landscape, including one which she captioned, "Most relaxing bday trip! #Amangiri."

Kim Kardashian / Instagran

And while no celebratory cake was in sight (Kim K. took to her app to reveal that she was looking forward to Hansen's cakes and "Khloe's strawberry cobbler"), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mainstay made a point of indulging in some special pancakes topped with berries.

Kim Kardashian / Instagran

RELATED: 6 Ways Birthday Girl Kim Kardashian West Has Changed the World

It's safe to say 37 definitely agrees with this star!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Her thing is she thinks she's outsmarting me. [LAUGH] She's like, we're having a tea party, mom. No boys allowed. Dad can't come, too the and like no boys and she'll just slam the door on her brother's face and he'll just start crying. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!