Kim Kardashian Debunks Rumors About Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West just welcomed their daughter Chicago last week via surrogate, so don't expect them to make plans for baby No. 4 anytime soon.

Despite a source claiming that the reality star was already planning to ask her surrogate to carry another child, that has decidedly not happened yet, and Kardashian made that clear with a tweet on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

When an outlet posted a tweet saying "Kim Kardashian 'has already asked her gestational carrier if she wants to carry another baby,'" Kardashain chimed in with a simple two word shutdown: "Fake news."

fake news https://t.co/fDgVpXO8at — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2018

People had reported that same day that Kardashian has been thinking about baby No. 4 since before baby Chi was even born, but clearly she has not put any of these things into action.

With a week-old newborn at home, it's safe to say that that's plenty to handle for anyone—even a Kardashian.