Kim Kardashian and Her Abs Stepped Out in the Chicest Crop Top

Kim Kardashian West just might be the queen of the crop top.

It's no secret that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has an affinity for the look given how often she wears them, but for her latest crop top ensemble, the soon-to-be mom of three took things up a notch with a glam twist.

As she stepped out in Bel Air, Calif., Wednesday to grab dinner with friends, West strutted along in an off-white, cleavage- AND back-baring crop top complete with spaghetti straps. She paired the piece with a curve-hugging, knee-length skirt.

The reality mogul completed her look with strappy stilettos and pulled her platinum strands up in a high ponytail with a white ponytail holder.

Splash News

The look comes just a week after West flaunted her toned abs in a plunging T-shirt crop top and fitted sweats as she left a filming for the E! reality show. That time, she rocked her platinum locks sleek and straight and went for a more casual vibe.

Perhaps her latest look should be dubbed crop chic.