Kim Kardashian Admires Her Own Ripped Abs in a Risqué Bedazzled Bikini

Kim Kardashian West's latest racy Snapchat is proving that the selfie queen is officially back and ready to slay.

Giving us major flashbacks to that infamous NSFW selfie from 2016, the social media mogul shared one of her most risqué posts in months on Thursday night as she flaunted her famous curves in a barely there bikini.

Captioned "Bedtime," the sultry clip shows the mom of two standing in the dark and posing in the mirror while wearing the tiniest bedazzled two-piece we've ever seen. It's clear that Kardashian West is feeling herself as she films the moment with J. Holiday's 2007 hit "Bed" in the background. Watch it here:

The sexy video comes on the heels of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's new Kimoji merchandise launch earlier that day as well as a makeup collaboration with little sister Kylie Jenner, and Kim's triumphant nighttime bikini party proves she's feeling on top of the world.

Looks like this star is definitely gearing up for bikini weather.