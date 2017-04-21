Kim Kardashian Admires Her Own Ripped Abs in a Risqué Bedazzled Bikini

X
Shop This Post
April 21, 2017 @ 7:30 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

Kim Kardashian West's latest racy Snapchat is proving that the selfie queen is officially back and ready to slay.

Giving us major flashbacks to that infamous NSFW selfie from 2016, the social media mogul shared one of her most risqué posts in months on Thursday night as she flaunted her famous curves in a barely there bikini.

Captioned "Bedtime," the sultry clip shows the mom of two standing in the dark and posing in the mirror while wearing the tiniest bedazzled two-piece we've ever seen. It's clear that Kardashian West is feeling herself as she films the moment with J. Holiday's 2007 hit "Bed" in the background. Watch it here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTIktIul34S/?taken-by=kimksnapchats

The sexy video comes on the heels of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's new Kimoji merchandise launch earlier that day as well as a makeup collaboration with little sister Kylie Jenner, and Kim's triumphant nighttime bikini party proves she's feeling on top of the world.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West Unveil Their New Lipstick Collaboration

Looks like this star is definitely gearing up for bikini weather.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top