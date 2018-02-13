Kim Kardashian Almost Forgot to Post This Bikini Selfie

One day after Kim Kardashian West revealed that her waist is the smallest it’s ever been (after two pregnancies, no less), the reality star shared a bikini photo that highlighted her figure.

“Forgot to post this last night,” the mom of three captioned the bikini Instagram, in which she wears nothing but a black string bikini and a silver bedazzled choker that honestly feels slightly disproportionate compared to the rest of look.

Forgot to post this last night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:06am PST

The reality star has a long history of rocking dramatic choker necklaces, from delicate jewels to wide statement-making cuffs. If Kim had a signature accessory, this would be it.

Her beachy waves and dramatic blue eyeshadow are making us think that this might be behind-the-scenes from a soon-to-be-released shoot. That, or it’s just a causal Monday night for Kim Kardashian West.

Earlier that day, Kim shared a video from her “book club” meeting with Chrissy Teigen and Kourtney Kardashian, where she revealed just how small her waist actually is. “I can’t take your hips seriously right now,” Kourtney said. “Because your waist is so small and your hips are so big.”

Kim revealed that she’s actually 24 inches around the waist (“I’ve never been 24 ever in my life”) and her hips are 39 inches.

Devoted Kim K fans will notice that she’s been Snapchatting from her garage gym more frequently recently as she works out with trainer Melissa Alcantara. According to People, they now workout together six days a week at 6 a.m., focusing on different body parts every day.

It’s hard work looking this good.