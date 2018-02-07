On Sunday, Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall shared the sad news that after going missing on Jan. 30, her brother Chris was found dead.

The actress posted a photo of her and her late brother on Instagram alongside a heavy-hearted announcement: “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Soon after her post went live, Cattrall’s post flooded with comments, including those from some of her former SATC co-stars.

Cynthia Nixon sent her condolences to her longtime colleague, writing, “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.”

Despite recent clashes surrounding the future of a possible Sex and the City sequel, Sarah Jessica Parker, too, sent her regards. “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” the comment reportedly read.

Kim personally responded to Nixon’s note, writing, “Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me. Thank you for reaching out. Love Kim #SexandtheCity.” From the sounds of Cattrall’s response, it seems that Cynthia may have spoken with her co-star as well.

On Tuesday, Cattrall followed up with her fans, posting a thank-you note on Instagram praising the support of the many people who reached out, including a special shout-out to her SATC colleagues.

“I would like to thank my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support for myself and family over the past 72 hours.”

We’re happy to see that after all these years, the original ladies who brunch still have each other’s backs.