Kill Bill Stunt Coordinator Speaks Out on Uma Thurman's Car Crash

Earlier this week, actress Uma Thurman spoke to The New York Times about how renowned film director Quentin Tarantino pressured her into getting behind the wheel of the blue convertible that crashed on the set of Kill Bill. The accident, which occurred when the actress was forced to drive down a steep, winding road in a questionable car, left Thurman with a concussion and knee damage, and now, the film's stunt coordinator is speaking out, saying the entire stunt department was off duty that day.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Tarantino has since responded to Thurman's claims, saying the crash was the biggest regret of his life. However, the question remains why no stunt professionals were on set during the scene, especially when Thurman told the Times that she asked for a stunt person to do the sequence.

Stunt coordinator Keith Adams recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his work on Kill Bill, stating he never would have let the actress drive the car if he had known that was the plan.

"No stunts of any kind were scheduled for the day of Ms. Thurman's accident," Adams wrote in an email to the source. "All of the stunt department was put on hold and no one from the stunt department was called to set. At no point was I notified or consulted about Ms. Thurman driving a car on camera that day."

"Had I been involved, I would have insisted not only on putting a professional driver behind the wheel but also insuring that the car itself was road-worthy and safe," Adams said.

Other stunt experts have spoken out about the incident, saying the accident could have been a lot more serious.

"The stuff that went on is appalling," stunt performer and coordinator Andy Armstrong told The Hollywood Reporter. "That could have been a death by decapitation. The car could easily have rolled over [or] the camera could have flown forward. It was irresponsibility on a mega level."