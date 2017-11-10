18 of Kiernan Shipka's Most Delectable Instagrams in Honor of Her Birthday

Anna Hecht
Nov 10, 2017 @ 10:15 am

Happy 18th birthday to Kiernan Shipka! The Chicago native has quickly become one of Hollywood's most promising young actresses and we couldn't be more excited to see what's next for the up-and-coming starlet.

Now a full-fledged TV star, Shipka first made her way into the acting game after getting her start as a print model and in TV commercials. She began to earn recognition when she became a series regular in AMC's mega-hit series, Mad Men. Starring alongside some of Hollywood's finest, including Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, and Christina Hendricks, we'd say Shipka has definitely gotten to learn the acting ropes from some of the best.

At just 18, Shipka is for sure living the good life. After perusing her Instagram, it seems she's also quite the foodie. Regularly posting her latest and greatest eats, the star definitely knows how to make us hungry. To see the deliciousness for yourself, scroll through just a few of Shipka's most delectable Instagram posts below.

Congrats on your birthday, Kiernan!

A very good Things in a Bowl (@the_thejgold)

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

It's a pupusa!

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Dessert after brunch, thx @helenjohannesen

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Miss you, too.

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

And we meet again, riz'o lait!

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Oh hello!

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Snack time!!!

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

I love @guerrillatacos

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

#PFW caffeine

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

S'more. ☺️

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

The most fun party of the year is on this plate. Celebration dinner with the grandparents.

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Petits fours. Yuzu macarons rocked my world.

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

💐

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Rose macaron💯

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

WOAH.

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Oh HELLO

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

When I got there they were like this is what Laura wants, I'll do anything what Laura Brown tells me to do. So I did it and it was fun. [MUSIC] And I totally loved it. There was this Gucci moment that was just insane. I love a Gucci moment, what can I say? [MUSIC] Who doesn't want a go to moment? [MUSIC] A leopard coat. I feel like a leopard coat's like an insta outfit. I realize that sounds like an Instagram out but I just mean like instant outfit. Yeah. Because you can just if you're wearing all black and throw on a leopard coat and people. You're like. It gives the impression that you've really put a lot of effort into your look. Gucci slides. Anything red. Yeah. When I was younger I really thought about every little thing and wanted everything to be kinda perfect. And now I care about having fun and really just expressing myself through fashion. The [INAUDIBLE] is probably like ten minutes to get ready every morning because I just kind of like toss some stuff on and have fun with it. And I think it is just about, you know, having that mindset of just taking risks because if you are not enjoying fashion, you don't need to partake in it. You know?

