18 of Kiernan Shipka's Most Delectable Instagrams in Honor of Her Birthday

Happy 18th birthday to Kiernan Shipka! The Chicago native has quickly become one of Hollywood's most promising young actresses and we couldn't be more excited to see what's next for the up-and-coming starlet.
Now a full-fledged TV star, Shipka first made her way into the acting game after getting her start as a print model and in TV commercials. She began to earn recognition when she became a series regular in AMC's mega-hit series, Mad Men. Starring alongside some of Hollywood's finest, including Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, and Christina Hendricks, we'd say Shipka has definitely gotten to learn the acting ropes from some of the best.
At just 18, Shipka is for sure living the good life. After perusing her Instagram, it seems she's also quite the foodie. Regularly posting her latest and greatest eats, the star definitely knows how to make us hungry. To see the deliciousness for yourself, scroll through just a few of Shipka's most delectable Instagram posts below.
Congrats on your birthday, Kiernan!