Is the World Ready for Male Rompers? Because They're Happening

May 15, 2017 @ 5:15 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Coming soon to a fraternity near you: the RompHim.

ACED Design, a “group of business school friends who decided to try to bring something new to menswear,” has done just that with their latest creation: the male romper, aka the RompHim. Men's fashion will never be the same.

The Illinois-based Kickstarter campaign launched today (because who doesn't needs a male romper the day after Mother’s Day?) and has already surpassed its goal of $10,000.

Obviously, we can see why …

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS4pA8VDIf6/?taken-by=originalromphim

Honestly, how has this not been a thing until now? I mean, what better way to celebrate the Kentucky Derby?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT4ofpYjNmt/?taken-by=originalromphim

…Or party at Coachella?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTw9cFWjcft/?taken-by=originalromphim

…Or take in a baseball game with your RompHim-clad bros?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTInlJqjF78/?taken-by=originalromphim

For $90, the RompHim can be yours (or your boyfriend’s), leaving only one more question: ARE. YOU. READY. TO. ROMP?!?

Watch the campaign's promo video above.

