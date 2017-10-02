Khloé Kardashian Says She'll "Hopefully Have Kids" with Tristan Thompson on KUWTK

The long-awaited season 14 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians finally graced our television sets on Sunday night, and, not surprisingly, the ladies all seem to have babies on the brain.

In the episode, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian pay a visit to sister Khloé in Cleveland to get a feel for her life there with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. During a nice dinner out, they embark on a game of "Truth or Truth?" Kim's assistant Steph Shepherd kicks things off with a question for Kourtney. "Would you have another baby with Scott?" she asks.

"I feel like I would if the situation was right," the mother of three replied with a smile, according to E! News. "But that doesn't mean like tomorrow guys so don't get any ideas." Woah!

With that bombshell behind them, it was Khloé's turn. Her friend Simon continued in the baby vein, asking: "Khloé, when do you want to have a child with Tristan?"

"Uh, I mean I really don't know," KoKo answers coyly. "I honestly wish we could just be together and like when it happens, it happens. When you make plans, God laughs." Khloé, 33, continued: "Tristan and I within the next 70 years we will hopefully have kids together. And if not, it'll just be him and I clubbing it up, rosé all day, living life on a yacht."

Very smooth, Khloé! Don't forget to bring a life jacket for your little one on that yacht.