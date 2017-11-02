Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Is Obsessed with but Extremely Behind on Stranger Things AND Game of Thrones

Ever wonder a Kardashian’s Netflix queue is stocked with?

For Khloé Kardashian, it’s all about Stranger Things.

Many, many people have already completed the hit show’s newly released second season, but not Khlo Money. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur took to Twitter to share that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are hooked on Stranger Things, but haven’t even completed the first season.

“On another note … Tristan and I became obsessed with Stranger Things last night!!! Holy crap that’s how is incredible! Who’s seen it?” the expectant mother wrote, later adding, “I’m only on season one so no spoilers please.”

Girl, you gotta catch up, ASAP.

Kardashian also revealed she’s also a major fan of Game of Thrones, which further explains her couples costume this year. She’s also behind on that series.

👑 Moon of my life 👑 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

“We still haven’t seen season six or seven because we're trying to space it out. We did watch all five seasons in one month I think,” she tweeted.

As for her love for Stranger Things, her star family received a shoutout by the show’s breakout star Millie Bobby Brown. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the 13-year-old says she loves watching them, and recreated Khloé’s signature “okurrrrrrt!”

It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE pic.twitter.com/to97oKOODR — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 2, 2017

“It’s a mutual love fest!!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE,” Kardashian wrote.

We’re into it.