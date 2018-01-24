How Pregnant Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spend Nights in at Home Together

Having a high-profile pregnancy in the spotlight might be stressful, but Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson have the perfect routine for unwinding.

When they're not busy working, the couple likes to spend time together at home, and Kardashian spilled all the details of it on her app on Tuesday.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"During the NBA season in Cleveland, Tristan and I are very structured. We're both very understanding partners when it comes to work, so we make sure to schedule and take advantage of our quality time together at the house," she wrote.

"We normally have very easy nights with dinner and a little relaxing time on the couch. Of course, friends will come over, have a glass of wine and play some cards, but that's kind of as wild as we get during the season."

Kardashian is due to have her first child—a son—in a few short months. Her big sister Kim Kardashian West just welcomed her third baby via surrogate, and her youngest sister Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child next month.

With so many babies being added to the Kardashian brood, it's good that Khloé and Tristan can work in some relaxation time while they can.