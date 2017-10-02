Mom-to-Be Khloé Kardashian Steps Out in His-and-Hers Hoodies with Tristan Thompson

Believe it or not, it was only a week ago that we learned Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but the couple is already out and sporting the cutest matching looks.

The expectant mom stepped out with Thompson on Saturday while wearing the most adorable his-and-hers hoodies, and it's giving us all the feels. If you were hoping that the couple's exclusion would lead a sneak peek of her baby bump, though, you might be a little bummed.

CMaidana / JASA / RAAK / SHAM / BACKGRID

Karadashian wore a baggy sweatshirt with the word "Army" embellished on it (similar here), and it completely covered her stomach. She completed the look with black leggings, a sweater tied around her waist, lace-up combat boots, and a black Birkin bag. Nevertheless, she and her beau still looked extra cute, especially since he wore a matching black sweatshirt of his own with the word "Damn" on it.

RELATED: This Could Be the Moment Khloé Kardashian Told Tristan Thompson She’s Pregnant

Despite only dating for a year, they've already got couple twinning down to a science. When baby makes three, we'd bet there will be some cute matching family moments too.

2018 can't come soon enough!