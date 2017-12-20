Why Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Aren't Spending Christmas Together 

Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson won't be kissing under the mistletoe come Christmas. The couple, who is expecting their first child together, will be spending the holiday apart due to Thompson's basketball schedule.

While they won't be together on the actual day, they're still planning on celebrating. "This Christmas, I'll be celebrating early with Tristan in Cleveland since the Cavs will be on the road,” she wrote on her app. “Then, I'll fly back to LA a few days before my family's annual Christmas Eve party. My mom takes full control of Christmas Eve since she's been throwing the party for so long, so I let her do her thing!”

Like her sister Kim Kardashian West, who revealed her Christmas plans yesterday, she'll head to sister Kourtney Kardashian's to open presents with all the kids.

“On Christmas morning, the whole family is together with the little kids — usually at Kourt's — opening presents and chilling in our pajamas,” she continued. “After that, we're all going to do our own thing the rest of the day. So, after I cook breakfast for everyone, I'm doing absolutely nothing and I'm very much looking forward to that, LOL!”

While she may not be with her boyfriend on the holidays, chilling with her family and her mom's epic Christmas Eve party are good substitutes.